Cal Poly football’s late rally falls short in road loss to North Dakota

Cal Poly senior quarterback Dano Graves passed for 219 yards and three touchdowns during the Mustangs’ 31-24 loss to North Dakota in a Big Sky Conference football game Saturday afternoon.
With the loss, Cal Poly fell to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the Big Sky heading a bye next week. The Fighting Hawks won their third straight game, improving to 3-2 overall and 2-0 against conference opponents.
Graves drove the Mustangs down to the 2-yard line with 1:39 remaining, but his third-down pass attempt was intercepted by true freshman cornerback Torrey Hunt.
UND’s stout defensive front held the Mustangs to a season-low 202 yards rushing. Junior fullback Joe Proetheroe did not play because of an injury, and in his place Jared Mohamed ran for a team-high 96 yards on 22 carries.
Fighting Hawks quarterback Keaton Studsrud was an efficient 15-of-19 for 249 yards and two touchdowns. His 74-yard strike to Luke Stanley in the fourth quarter sealed the victory.
More coverage to come...
