Cal Poly roundup: Women’s soccer opens conference play with win over Hawaii

The Cal Poly women’s soccer team kicked off conference play Friday night with a 2-1 win over Hawaii thanks to a second-half game-winning goal by senior Kendra Bonsall.
The first goal came from Mustang sophomore Kelly Kessloff on a 16th-minute penalty kick after Caitlyn Kreutz was taken down in the box. Hawaii’s Raisa Strom-Okimoto followed with a goal in the 32nd minute to tie the score 1-1 heading into the second half.
Bonsall’s 68th-minute strike from the center of the box off a feed from Stephanie Magellan was her first of the season. Cal Poly’s goalkeeper Sophia Brown finished with nine saves on the night. Monk Berger of Hawaii finished with two.
The Mustangs (6-5-1) travel to take on Cal State Fullerton Sunday afternoon.
Volleyball falls to Long Beach in conference opener
The Cal Poly volleyball team dropped its second straight Big West Conference match to start the season, falling 25-19, 25-22, 25-15 to Long Beach State on Friday night in Long Beach.
Sophomore Adlee Van Winden and senior Taylor Gruenewald led the Mustangs with 11 kills apiece. Junior Taylor Nelson had a team-leading 29 asssists and 11 digs.
The Mustangs are back in action Saturday against CSUN.
Comments