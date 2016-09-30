Cal Poly men’s golfer Cole Nygren honored by Big West Conference

Cal Poly senior Cole Nygren was named Big West Conference Male Golfer of the Month for September. Nygren led the Mustangs to a championship at the Hartford Hawk Invitational earlier this month.
With a 4-under-par 140 total, Nygren placed seventh in individual standings with a 69 and 71 during the 36-hole event that was shortened due to rain.
Nygren has eight career rounds in the 60s, leading the Mustangs to win the Invitational by three strokes over Central Florida.
At the Olympic Intercollegiate in San Francisco, Nygren tied for 19th place with an aggregate score of 7-over-par 220.
His 72.0 scoring average over six rounds with three rounds of par or better so far is the highest on the team.
The Cal Poly men’s golf team travels to the San Joaquin Country Club in Fresno on Monday and Tuesday for the Nick Watney Invitational.
