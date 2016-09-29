Cal Poly

September 29, 2016 9:20 PM

Cal Poly men’s soccer drops Big West Conference opener to Cal State Fullerton

By Tribune Staff

A 76th-minute goal by Kody Wasaka was all the offense the Cal Poly men’s soccer team could muster in a 2-1 road loss Thursday night to Cal State Fullerton in the teams’ Big West Conference opener.

Alex Heilman scored the first goal for the Titans on a 28th-minute corner-kick header. A goal by Nicolo D’Amato in the 51st minute put the Titans (5-5-0) up 2-0.

Wasaka’s strike came via a free kick and was just his second career goal in 74 collegiate matches. Goalkeeper Eric Kam finished with four saves.

The Mustangs (2-5-1) travel to UC Riverside on Saturday.

