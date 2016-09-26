Cal Poly football team ranked No. 16 in STATS FCS weekly top-25 poll

The Cal Poly football team made its season debut in the STATS FCS top-25 poll released Monday morning, with the Mustangs landing No. 16 on the list.
Defeating a pair of top-10 teams in consecutive games — including Saturday’s thrilling 42-41 win over then-No. 6 Montana — proved to be enough for national voters to rank Cal Poly among the top teams in the country.
The Mustangs have won three straight games to improve to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the Big Sky Conference, their lone loss coming against FBS-level opponent Nevada in the season opener. Cal Poly rolled past Pioneer Football League power San Diego in Week 2, and went on the road to upset then-No. 9 South Dakota State the following week.
Saturday’s win against the Grizzlies seemed to carry the most weight with voters and marked the Mustangs return to the national polls for the first time since last September.
Fifth-year senior quarterback Dano Graves passed for 157 yards and three touchdowns in the victory, one each to Joe Protheroe, Kyle Lewis and Kory Fox. Graves, Lewis and Kori Garcia also rushed for touchdowns against Montana, showing the depth Cal Poly has offensively this season.
The Grizzlies dropped five spots in the polls to No. 11, while idle South Dakota State fell to No. 15, one place above the Mustangs. Fourth-ranked Eastern Washington is third and final Big Sky team in this week’s top-25 poll.
Cal Poly will be back on the road this week when the Mustangs take on North Dakota at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks. The Fighting Hawks (2-2, 1-0 Big Sky) are coming off a 17-15 win against Montana State last week in Bozeman.
