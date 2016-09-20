Cal Poly men’s golf captures team title at Hartford Hawk Invitational

Cal Poly men’s golfer Justin De Los Santos carded a 3-under 69 during the final round of the 19-team Hartford Hawk Invitational on Tuesday, leading the Mustangs to a team victory in South Kent, Connecticut.
The 2015 Big West Conference individual champion, De Los Santos completed the course at Bull’s Bridge Golf Club with a two-round score of 139, five strokes behind medalist Donnie Trosper of Central Florida.
Cal Poly’s Cole Nygren tied for seventh at 140, followed by Jordan Wright and Jesse Yap in a tie for 12th at 141. Court Lewis rounded out the Mustang scorers in a tie for 26th at 145.
As a team, Cal Poly (558) finished 18 strokes under par for the event, holding off UCF (561) and Seton Hall (565) for the program’s 17th tournament title since the sport was reinstated in 2000.
“First of all, it was an incredible golf course, but we played the last three holes at nine under par for the tournament and that’s what got it done for us,” head coach Scott Cartwright said in a release. “It was a struggle most of the way and we were trailing for a time, but finished really well.”
The Mustangs will be back in action Oct. 3-4 at the Nick Watney Invitational hosted by Fresno State at the San Joaquin Country Club.
Cal Poly’s Bilo, Hutchins honored
For the second time in as many weeks, Cal Poly’s Peyton Bilo and Clayton Hutchins have been selected as the Big West Conference Cross Country Athletes of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.
Hutchins, a fourth-year junior, placed second individually out of 392 competitors at the 36th annual UC Riverside Invitational over the weekend, completing the 8,000-meter course in 23 minutes, 52.6 seconds. The Mustangs captured the team title with 31 points.
Bilo won her second race of the fall, crossing the finish line in 20:05.4, which marked the fifth-fastest time in the history of Ag Ops Course for a 6K. She held off a field of 160 competitors to win the event by more than 21 seconds.
The Mustang women placed second in the team standings, trailing No. 12-ranked Arkansas by 19 points.
Cal Poly is scheduled to race again at the Stanford Invitation on Oct. 1.
