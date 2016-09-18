Cal Poly women’s soccer team falls 2-1 to Loyola-Chicago

Jessica Johnson notched a first-half goal for the Cal Poly women’s soccer team, but it wasn’t enough as the Mustangs lost 2-1 to Loyola-Chicago on Sunday at the Marquette Invitational in Milwaukee.
Jenna Szczesny scored with less than one minute remaining in regulation to help Loyola break a 1-1 tie.
Loyola’s Katie Grall managed a goal just 1 minute, 38 seconds into the contest to open the scoring.
Cal Poly’s Caitlyn Kreutz was credited with her third assist of the season on Johnson’s goal. Johnson’s score was her second of the season.
The Mustangs outshot Loyola 13-12, but Loyola goalkeeper Cassidy Lentz recorded four saves.
Mustang goalkeeper Sophia Brown added a save of her own in the 42nd minute. Cal Poly was unable to capitalize on 12 corner kick opportunities.
Cal Poly (4-4-1) returns home to host No. 25 Pepperdine at 5 p.m. Friday. The Mustangs then play Seattle at noon Sunday.
