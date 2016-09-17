Cal Poly football rolls to upset win over South Dakota State

South Dakota State forced Cal-Poly to punt on the first series of the game. That would be the only time the Mustangs brought Alex Vega onto the field all night.
Cal-Poly ran its triple-option to near perfection Saturday night, grinding up 601 yards of offense to outshoot the 10th-ranked Jackrabbits 38-31 in front of 16,887 Dana J Dykhouse Stadium fans.
With the score tied at 17 after three quarters, both offenses went into overdrive in the final stanza, but SDSU finally blinked after Joe Protheroe’s 13-yard run with under three minutes to go gave the Mustangs a 38-31 lead. The Jacks still had 2:28 to draw even, but continuing to answer their Big Sky counterparts proved to be too much.
Aaron Bouzos intercepted a Taryn Christion pass with 1:55 to go as SDSU tried to rally, putting the game away and ensuring the Mustangs would bring a 2-1 record back home with them as they prepare to take on Montana next week.
Protheroe finished with 217 yards on the ground with two touchdowns, while Kori Garcia ran for 82 yards and Kyle Lewis 66 to go with five catches for 122 yards. Dano Graves was 9-for-11 passing for 161 yards.
“We had some good push up front,” Mustangs coach Tim Walsh said. “(SDSU’s defensive tackles) are big old dudes, and we weren’t sure if we could control the line of scrimmage like we did. As the game went on we felt good about it, our players felt good about it, and you could feel the O-line’s intensity rise on the sideline.”
Said SDSU senior linebacker Jesse Bobbit, who had 16 tackles: “Nothing we hadn’t seen. Exactly what we went against all week in practice. But whey were a lot faster than our scouts. Give them credit. They were a very good team.”
For SDSU (1-2), Jake Wieneke caught nine passes for 114 yards and three touchdowns. Dallas Goedert had five catches for 101 yards.
The Jacks started fast, moving quickly down the field and taking a 7-0 lead on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Zach Lujan to Wieneke, the 33rd of Wieneke’s career, breaking the SDSU career record.
But that was the only real highlight of the half for the hosts, as Cal-Poly outscored the Jacks 17-3 from there to the break. That was due largely to the efficiency of the Mustangs’ triple-option, which sliced through SDSU’s defense to the tune of 176 first-half rushing yards.
A 35-yard run by Lewis on an outside pitch tied the score at 7-7, and after SDSU answered with a 30-yard Chase Vinatieri field goal it was Garcia who turned the corner, going 21-yard to put the Mustangs on top 14-10.
Those touchdown drives came quickly, but the Mustangs would put together a lengthy drive before half to extend their lead. They went 75 yards in 16 plays, but stalled inside the five. The 8:03 drive ended with a 22-yard Casey Sublette field goal, and the Mustangs settled for a 17-10 halftime advantage.
As strong as Cal-Poly was on offense, their defense deserved just as much credit, holding SDSU to 157 first-half yards and clamping down on starting quarterback Taryn Christion. The Jackrabbit sophomore entered the game completing 74 percent of his passes but connected on just 6-of-15 first half throws.
Protheroe’s 217 yards were a career-high. All told, the Mustangs finished with 440 yards on the ground against a defense that last season was ranked among the top of the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
“Coach harps on next play,” Protheroe said. “Those three yard dives are the ones that become big plays. The O-line really picked us up and Dano, he’s a great leader. We beat a really good team today.”
