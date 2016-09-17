Cal Poly roundup: Women’s volleyball opens Sac State invite with win

The Cal Poly women’s volleyball team opened the Sacramento State Invitational with a 25-16, 25-19, 20-25, 25-13 win over Grand Canyon University on Saturday. Four Mustangs had double-digit kills, including Taylor Gruenewald and Raeann Greisen, who each had 14.
Sophomore Alexis Clews had 11 kills and freshman Nadia Retoff added 10. Taylor Nelson recorded 44 of the team’s 55 assists and had 11 digs.
Cal Poly continues play Sunday against Nevada at 10 a.m.
Men’s cross country wins UC Riverside invite
The Cal Poly men’s cross country team won the 8K and the women’s program was second in the 6K at the 36th-annual UC Riverside Invitational.
Arkansas won the women’s competition with a score of 33 to Cal Poly’s 65.
Peyton Bilo won the individual title for the Mustangs in 20 minutes 5.4 seconds on the Agricultural Operations Course, 21.9 seconds ahead of the next runner. Arkansas had three runners finish behind Bilo (Valerie Reina, Abby Gray and Carina Viljoen) to sweep second through fourth.
Mustang freshman Morgin Coonfield was sixth in 20:33.4 and senior Ashley Windsor was ninth (20:37.6).
The Cal Poly men posted a score of 62 points to beat out Cal Poly Pomona (90) and Utah Valley (143) in the 29-team field.
Cal Poly’s Clayton Hutchins was second overall with a time of 23:52.6 and Swarnjit Boyal was fourth in 23:59.9. Junior Alex Heuchert was 11th (24:20.1).
Cal Poly will next compete in the Stanford Invitational on Oct. 1
Women’s soccer falls to Marquette
The Marquette women’s soccer team scored a go-ahead goal late in the second half Friday night, opening its invitational with a 3-2 win over Cal Poly at Valley Fields in Milwaukee.
The Golden Eagles took the lead in the 18th minute when Molly Pfeiffer headed in a corner kick from Leah Celarek for her third goal of the year.
Cal Poly’s Ashley Kirchick placed a shot on frame in the 30th minute, and fellow sophomore Stephanie Magellan forced a save by Maddy Henry two minutes from halftime.
Marquette (3-4-2) went up 2-0 in the 34th minute when Erin Holland scored on a set piece assisted by All-Northeast Region senior Morgan Proffitt.
Cal Poly, however, quickly cut the advantage in half after returning to the field after halftime, as redshirt freshman Lexi Marietti headed in a 50th-minute corner from freshman Jordan Patane at the near post.
Marquette was awarded a penalty in the 63rd minute, but freshman goalkeeper Sophia Brown (who also saved a 20th-minute shot by Celarek and an attempt by Meegan Johnston on 40’) prevented All-Big East senior Liz Bartels from converting.
Only two minutes later, Cal Poly (4-3-1) earned a PK of its own, which sophomore Caitlyn Kreutz cashed in to level the match 2-2.
Cal Poly will play its next match of the invitational Sunday against Loyola Chicago.
