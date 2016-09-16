South Dakota State’s Jake Wieneke, Dallas Goedert to test Cal Poly secondary

The ninth-ranked South Dakota State football team features arguably the top tight end-wide receiver combination in the entire FCS in Jake Wieneke and Dallas Goedert.
The dynamic pass-catching juniors will likely present a significant challenge for Cal Poly’s secondary when the two teams meet at 4 p.m. Saturday inside the 19,000-seat Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.
Goedert, a 6-foot-4, 250-pound former walk-on, drew some national attention last week when he made a remarkable one-handed touchdown reception in a victory over Drake, a play that landed on SportsCenter’s highly popular top-10 plays segment.
“The bottom line is, on his own behalf, he has worked tremendously hard to become the great football player he has become,” South Dakota State head coach John Stiegelmeier said. “He really has a very mature approach.”
While Goedert was something of an unknown commodity when he joined the Jackrabbits three years ago, Wieneke certainly didn’t sneak up on anybody.
The 6-4, 205-pound wide receiver broke onto the national scene as a redshirt freshman in 2014, when he pulled in 73 receptions for 1,404 yards and a school-record 16 touchdowns.
Wieneke was named the Missouri Valley Football Conference Freshman of the Year and finished runner-up for the Jerry Rice Award, given annually to the top freshman at the FCS level.
He built upon that success last fall, when he caught 72 passes for 1,472 yards and 11 touchdowns. Wieneke was one of three wide receivers to earn first-team All-American status, joining Big Sky Conference stars Jamaal Jones of Montana and national player of the year Cooper Kupp of Eastern Washington.
A preseason All-American in 2016, Wieneke owns two of the top three single-season receiving yardage totals in South Dakota State history.
Wieneke made his case as one of the most talented wide receivers in the country at any level when he caught eight passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns during the Jackrabbits’ season-opening loss at Big 12 opponent TCU.
Though his individual performance that night turned many heads, Wieneke wasn’t interested in any moral victories.
“I mean, first game of the year, it was fun to get back out there and play again, but we came up short of our goal,” Wieneke said. “We played a great team — TCU’s a great team — it was fun to compete with them. We just wish it’d turned out a little better.”
Week 3: Cal Poly Mustangs Football
Who: Cal Poly Mustangs vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits
When: 4 p.m. Saturday
Where: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium (capacity: 19,340)
Radio: ESPN 1280, 3:30 p.m.
Television: None
History: Cal Poly leads the all-time series, 5-3. South Dakota State won the last meeting, 44-18, in 2014.
