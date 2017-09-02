Georgia Tech legend Bobby Dodd, as remembered by his children

1:16 Take a look at last week's solar eclipse from space with NASA Pause

1:33 California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities'

3:53 Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient

1:09 'If we don't get started...we will have more than a crisis on our hands'

0:36 17-year-old Cuesta College graduate Ryan Nett offers advice for students

1:01 Cal Poly football team opens 2017 spring practice

1:18 Big West baseball: Cal Poly vs. Cal State Fullerton highlights

1:24 Cal Poly drops Big West baseball opener

0:57 Cal Poly football: April 13 spring practice