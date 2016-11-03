College roundup: Cal Poly volleyball beats UC Irvine

The Cal Poly women’s volleyball team beat UC Irvine in four sets on Thursday night — 25-18, 19-25, 25-21, 29-27 — behind Adlee Van Winden’s 20 kills. Taylor Grunewald had 15 kills, and Raeann Griesen added 13 more. Ketherine Brouker had 26 digs for the Mustangs.
Cal Poly (14-8, 7-4) sits in third place in the Big West standings.
WOMEN’S WATER POLO
The Cuesta College women’s water polo team dropped out of title contention at the Western State Conference Championships with a 16-9 loss to Citrus College on Thursday. The Cougars took an early 2-0 lead before Citrus scored five unanswered goals to end the first period of play.
Daci Hughes led the Cougars with five goals, and Katie White had three. Mias Viss had three saves in goal.
Cuesta later beat Santa Monica in the consolation bracket 13-2 and will play for fifth place on Saturday at 9:45 a.m. Naomi Wilson scored four goals in the victory, Hughes scored three more and both Miss and Katie Goldblatt had two each. Maggie Lucio had six saves in goal for Cuesta.
