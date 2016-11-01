College roundup: Cal Poly men’s golf finishes 9th in Kauai tournament

The Cal Poly men’s golf team finished ninth overall at the Warrior Princeville Makai Invitational on Tuesday at the Makai Golf Club in Princeville, Kauai. After recording a 288 on Sunday and a 287 on Monday, the Mustangs carded a final-round 292 for a three-over 867 total. Their ninth-place finish was the best among Big West Conference schools in the 19-team field. Hawaii placed 17th, and UC Irvine was 19th.
Mississippi won the team title, finishing with a 33-under 831 total and a 22-stroke lead over runner-up Sam Houston State. Missouri was third at 860.
Cal Poly was led by Cole Nygren, who finished in a tie for 14th with rounds of 68, 71 and 74 for a three-under 213. Justin De Los Santos had rounds of 73, 71 and 72 for an even par 216 and a tie for 22nd.
Other Mustang finishers were Jesse Yap (tied for 41st), Grady Smith (tied for 46th) and Mitchell Martin (74th).
Braden Thornberry of Mississippi, who was tied for 16th place after carding a 71 in the opening round, shot a 65 on Monday and 67 Tuesday to win the individual title with a 13-under 203.
Andrew Ertel of Sam Houston State (73-64-69) and Mateusz Gradecki of East Tennessee State (65-70-71) each were three strokes back of Thornberry.
The tournament marked the end of the fall season for the Cal Poly men, who will resume play Feb. 13 at the USD Farms Inviational hosted by the University of San Diego at The Farms in Rancho Santa Fe.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Cuesta College remains winless against the Western State Conference following a 4-0 loss to Moorpark Tuesday afternoon.
Moorpark’s Taylor Biehl scored off an assist by Madison Murray early in the 5th minute to take the lead.
Despite remaining on Moorpark’s side most of the first half, the Cougars managed only one shot. Valerie Romero added another goal for Moorpark in the 28th minute before the end of the first half.
Michelle Rodriguez scored in the 65th minute to give Moorpark the 3-0 lead, but it was Biehl who scored her second goal of the night in the 84th minute that clinched the 4-0 victory for Moorpark.
Sarah Siems of Cuesta finished the match with eight saves, while Moorpark’s Emilia Feldman ended the match with two.
The Cougars fall to 2-11-4 overall and 0-5-1 in the WSC circuit. Cuesta takes on the Condors at 4 p.m. Friday.
