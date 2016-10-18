College roundup: Three Cal Poly athletes honored by Big West Conference

Cal Poly volleyball’s Raeann Greison and cross country runners Peyton Bilo and Clayton Hutchins were recently named athletes of the week by the Big West.
Following back-to-back weekend sweeps, Greisen earned her first Big West Women’s Volleyball Player of the Week Honor on Monday afternoon.
Totaling 17 kills against Cal State Fullerton and 15 against UC Riverside, the junior finished the weekend with a .413 combined attack percentage.
Her 36 total blocks for the seasons is the second highest on the team. Greisen is also 10th in the Big West with 232 kills on the season.
The Mustangs (12-6, 5-2) host CSUN on Friday night and Long Beach State on Saturday.
Earning her fourth consecutive conference award and third university accolade this season, Bilo has been selected as the Big West Conference Cross Country Athlete of the Week and Cal Poly’s Coca-Cola Student Athlete of the Week.
This comes after the sophomore’s third-place finish at the Adidas Pre-Nationals in Indiana and 20:11.5 6k finish Saturday morning at the LaVern Gibson Championship Course in Terre Haute.
The only two competitors ahead of Bilo were Erin Finn of Michigan with a 19:44.7 and Erin Clark of Colorado (20:08.4), who took 19th and 11th at last year’s NCAA Championships, respectively.
Cal Poly is now 13th in Tuesday’s latest NCAA rankings after gaining six more votes. After the meet in Wabash Valley, Bilo moved up to 10th in the FloTrack/Saucony 50 individual national rankings.
The Big West Championships will be held Oct. 29 at the Kahuku Golf Course in Hawai’i.
Hutchins won his third Big West Conference Cross Country Athlete of the Week on Tuesday afternoon after a top-25 performance at the Adidas Pre-Nationals meet in Indiana.
A redshirt junior from San Anselmo, Hutchins took 22nd place among 268 competitors at the LaVern Gibson Championship 8k Course on Saturday morning with a 24:24:6.
The Mustangs earned a 12th-place team finish with 409 points at Terre Haute, the same course that will host the NCAA Championships on Nov. 19. Of 41 teams that competed, eight of them were ranked in the top-25.
Hutchins had also previously won the honor on Sept. 6 and Sept. 20. The Big West Championships take place Oct. 29 at the Kahuku Golf Course in Hawai’i.
Cal Poly men’s golf places 7th
The Cal Poly men’s golf team placed seventh at the Bill Cullum Invitational at the Wood Ranch Golf Course on Tuesday. The Mustangs recorded a final day, 1-over four-person 289 total to move up four spots into seventh.
Jesse Yap shot a final-round 70 on the par-72 course, and Grady Smith shot a 71 for Cal Poly, which finished with a 54-hole 871 total, tying with Loyola Marymount.
Smith was Cal Poly’s top finisher at 25th with rounds of 71, 74 and 71 for an even 216. Yap and Justin De Los Santos tied for 38th with 218 totals.
UC Santa Barbara tied USC’s tournament team record with a 31-under 833 total. UC Irvine was second at 849, followed by Long Beach State at 853.
The individual champion was USC’s Jonah Texeira, competing as an individual, who won with rounds of 66, 68 and 68 for a 14 under 202 total.
Fidel Concepcion of Southern Utah shot a final-round 69 to finish second at 12 under, and UCSB’s Brandon Bauman and David Kim of UC Irvine tied for third place at 207.
Cal Poly resumes play Oct. 30 through Nov. 1 at the Warrior Princeville Makai Invitational at the Princeville Makai Golf Club on the island of Kauai.
Cuesta women’s soccer ties Oxnard
The Cougars snapped a two-game Western State Conference losing streak, rallying from an early 1-0 deficit Tuesday to play Oxnard to a 1-1 tie. Oxnard scored in the fourth minute when Kenya Saucedo scored off an assist by Giovanna Corral.
Cuesta (27-4, 0-2-1 WSC) responded 20 minutes later when Chenin Dotson found Chloe Lindsey to tie the score. The Cougars had eight more shots in the half and had eight more in the second half but were unable to take the lead.
The Cougars next play at Santa Barbara on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
