SLO Rundown: San Jose Sharks finally make Stanley Cup, plus an epic homer in Texas

The San Jose Sharks are headed to the franchise’s first Stanley Cup final after Wednesday night’s triumph over the St. Louis Blues. For fans, it was a cathartic moment after 25 years of falling short.
▪ Texas Rangers rookie outfielder Nomar Mazara — the youngest player in the majors — has certainly been making a name for himself in place of the injury-plagued Shin-Soo Choo. Mazara is hitting .322 with eight home runs, including the 491 foot bomb hit on Wednesday. The home run is the longest in the majors this year according to Statcast and left the bat at 108 mph.
Nomar Mazara CRUSHED this pitch 491 feet https://t.co/IJMLyAdi9L— Keith (@RespeckTheStar) May 25, 2016
The home run bested Giancarlo Stanton’s effort (475) by 16 feet. The rookie is a breath of fresh air and may make swallowing Choo’s behemoth contract a little easier.
▪ There was a bit of levity during the Dodgers game Wednesday night that was promptly squashed by noted fun policeman Joey Votto. A fan threw a paper airplane that made it’s way near first base that Votto, known for his anti-fun antics, was having none of.
Joey Votto, fun police. https://t.co/VkB5I5vbDu pic.twitter.com/cNEPpazMco— MLB GIFS (@MLBGIFs) May 25, 2016
▪ Templeton’s Ashley Daugherty dominated to lead the Eagles into the quarterfinals. Story by Travis Gibson.
Daugherty dominates, leads Templeton High School softball to CIF-Southern Section quarterfinals https://t.co/7boZLS1vnb— Travis Gibson (@TravisDgibson) May 25, 2016
▪ A minor league manager had a colossal meltdown Tuesday that’s worth seeing. Frisco RoughRiders manager Joe Mikulik was ejected for arguing against a double play on the new slide rule. Mikulik didn’t take it very well, which is understandable given his history of these things.
