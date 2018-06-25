Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri, right, celebrates next to Serbia's Nemanja Matic after scoring his side's second goal during the group E match between Switzerland and Serbia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018. Shaqiri scored once in Switzerland's 2-1 victory.
Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri, right, celebrates next to Serbia's Nemanja Matic after scoring his side's second goal during the group E match between Switzerland and Serbia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018. Shaqiri scored once in Switzerland's 2-1 victory. Antonio Calanni AP Photo
Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri, right, celebrates next to Serbia's Nemanja Matic after scoring his side's second goal during the group E match between Switzerland and Serbia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018. Shaqiri scored once in Switzerland's 2-1 victory. Antonio Calanni AP Photo

Sports

Possible discipline bigger worry for Swiss than Costa Rica

By STEPHEN WADE AP Sports Writer

June 25, 2018 03:47 AM

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia

Switzerland is a strong favorite to beat Costa Rica and reach the knockout stage for the third time in the last four World Cups

Even a draw would be enough on Wednesday for the Swiss in their final Group E match against Costa Rica, which lost its first two games and has already been eliminated.

The real tension revolves around three Swiss players who are being investigated by the governing body FIFA for politically charged hand gestures during a 2-1 victory over Serbia in their last group game. The gestures were intended to mimic a two-headed eagle, which is an Albanian national symbol.

The players are Granit Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri and Swiss captain Stephan Lichtsteiner.

  Comments  