Risk vs. reward: Porter Jr.'s NBA draft spot anyone's guess

FILE - In this March 8, 2018, file photo, Missouri's Michael Porter Jr. pulls down a rebound during the second half in an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia at the Southeastern Conference tournament, in St. Louis. Michael Porter Jr. played in three games in college because of back problems, but his talent has long been considered more than NBA-ready. He is the epitome of high-risk, high-reward in this draft. Jeff Roberson, File AP Photo