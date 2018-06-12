Jordan Bell takes some Hennessey from a fan during Warriors parade

Golden State Warriors center Jordan Bell takes a swig of a fan's Hennessey bottle during the parade celebrating the NBA champions.
Why half a million dollars in booze wasn't enough at Warriors' championship parade

By Noel Harris

June 12, 2018 09:29 PM

Talk of a dynasty, 1 million fans and half a million dollars in booze.

This wasn't just any party. This was how the Golden State Warriors' championship parade went down Tuesday in Oakland, according to reports.

The Warriors were celebrating their third championship in four seasons, including their second in a row, after sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers. The teams have met in the NBA Finals a record four consecutive seasons, with Golden State winning in 2015, 2017 and this year, sparking dynasty talk.

"This is for you guys! We are going to try and get greedy and go get some more,” guard Stephen Curry said before the parade began.

The parade, which tipped off at 11 a.m., started at Broadway and 11th Street. It made three turns and ended at Oak and 13th. The Mercury News provided a nearly 90-minute video from the event.

The players went out and greeted revelers. At one point, Stephen Curry dashed from his security to slap fives with fans.

Also seen greeting the crowd were reserves JaVale McGee and Nick Young.

Young, who won his first ring, got up close and personal with fans and smoked cigars in celebration.

Some fans and even Warriors forward Draymond Green took the opportunity to poke fun at LeBron James, the Cavaliers' superstar forward.

Other fans praised the Cavs' J.R. Smith, whose play at the end of regulation in Game 1 was regarded as one of the biggest blunders in basketball history.

According to TMZ Sports, the Warriors had about $500,000 worth of alcohol on their bus. If that's the case, it looks like no one told Jordan Bell.

The rookie forward, who ran out of Hennessy, left the bus and grabbed another bottle from a fan in the crowd.

An Oakland resident was celebrating because this could be the final celebration in her hometown. The Warriors are scheduled to play one more season at Oracle Arena before moving across the bay to Chase Center in San Francisco.

“It’s sad to see a big part of our city move away,” said Jasmine Culp, who attended tthe festivities with her children. “Not going to want to travel over the bridge to see them, but we will.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

