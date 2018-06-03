Curry helps Georgia beat Troy 11-7 in NCAA regional

Michael Curry hit a tiebreaking, two-run double in the seventh inning, and Georgia beat Troy 11-7 on Sunday in the NCAA Tournament.
Keegan McGovern and Curry each homered twice and finished with four RBIs apiece. That helped the top-seeded Bulldogs (39-19) advance to the championship round, while Troy (42-20) fell into a rematch with second-seeded Duke in an elimination game.
Georgia will advance to the super regionals with one victory while the Troy-Duke winner must beat the Bulldogs twice Monday to advance.
McGovern singled home the tying run with two outs in the seventh. Curry followed that with a double to right center off CJ Carter to score McGovern and Ivan Johnson and put the Bulldogs up 8-6.
Brandon Lockridge homered twice and Drew Frederic also went deep for the Trojans.
