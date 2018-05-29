LEADING OFF: Reyes returns to Cards, Scherzer seeks No. 9

FILE - In this May 23, 2018, file photo, Houston Astros catcher Brian McCann throws to first on the infield hit by San Francisco Giants' Brandon Crawford that deflected off of Astros relief pitcher Will Harris (36) during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Houston. McCann, in a 1-for-26 slide that has dropped his batting average to .219, was put on the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday, May 29, because of right knee soreness and returned to Houston. "Halfway or two-thirds of through the game yesterday, he reported some knee soreness," manager A.J. Hinch said. Michael Wyke, File AP Photo