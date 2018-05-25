Jamie Anderson poses during the victory ceremony for the Snowboard Ladies' Slopestyle Final on day three of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Gameson Mon., Feb. 12, 2018, in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.
2-time Olympic goal medalist snowboarder road trips through SLO County

By Travis Gibson

May 25, 2018 03:11 PM

Jamie Anderson, the first female snowboarder to win multiple Olympic gold medals, hit some of the best spots in San Luis Obispo County on a recent road trip from Los Angeles back home to South Lake Tahoe.

Anderson, who appeared on ABC's “Dancing with the Stars” last month, shared photos of herself on the beach in Morro Bay and in a hot tub at the Sycamore Mineral Spring Resort with her more than 500,000 Instagram followers.

Anderson, 27, is coming off a gold-medal performance in the Slopestyle Event and a silver-medal performance in the Big Air Event at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. She also won the gold medal in the inaugural Women's Slopestyle Event at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

Even though she's from the mountains, judging by the photos, the "hippie" snowboarder known for mantra beads and her good vibes felt right at home on the Central Coast.

