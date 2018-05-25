Nastase arrested twice in a day, accused of drunken driving

FILE - In this Monday, May 23, 2016, file photo, former Romanian tennis player Ilie Nastase watches a match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, France. Romanian police have arrested former tennis player Ilie Nastase twice in the same day, first on suspicion of driving while drunk and refusing to take a breathalyzer test, and then for riding a scooter without a license. Alastair Grant, File AP Photo