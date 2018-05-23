49ers' Foster won't stand trial on domestic violence charges

FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2017, file photo, San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster (56) stands on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Santa Clara, Calif. A Santa Clara County judge has ruled that San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster will not have to stand trial on domestic violence charges after the accuser recanted her allegations at a preliminary hearing, Wednesday, May 23, 2018. Marcio Jose Sanchez, File AP Photo