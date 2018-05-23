WORLD CUP: Cruyff-inspired Netherlands falls short in 1974

FILE - In this July 3, 1974 file photo, Netherlands forward Johann Cruyff scores his team's second goal against Brazil in their World Cup soccer match in Dortmund, West Germany. The Netherlands beats Brazil 2-0 to qualify for the World Cup final, where it lost 2-1 despite going ahead. The 21st World Cup begins on Thursday, June 14, 2018, when host Russia takes on Saudi Arabia. (AP Photo, File)