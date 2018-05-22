Golf Glance

PGA TOUR
FORT WORTH INVITATIONAL
Site: Fort Worth, Texas.
Course: Colonial CC. Yardage: 7,209. Par: 70.
Purse: $7.1 million. Winner's share: $1,278,000.
Television: Thursday-Friday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS Sports).
Defending champion: Kevin Kisner.
Last week: Aaron Wise won the AT&T Byron Nelson.
FedEx Cup leader: Justin Thomas.
Notes: No one has won back-to-back at Colonial since Ben Hogan in 1952-53, the longest stretch of all PGA Tour events without a successful title defense. ... Jordan Spieth has won and been runner-up twice in his last three years at Colonial. ... The tournament will have a new title sponsor in Charles Schwab starting next year. ... Along with a PGA Tour event, Colonial also has hosted a U.S. Open in 1941 and The Players Championship in 1975. ... The field includes Jon Rahm and Justin Rose, who both skipped the European Tour flagship event this week at Wentworth. ... Keith Clearwater, who won at Colonial in 1987, is playing for the 30th year. He has not made a cut on the PGA Tour since November 2001. ... Matt Kuchar, Peter Uihlein and Jhonattan Vegas are the only players to compete in all five PGA Tour events in Texas this year. ... Shubhankar Sharma of India is playing on a sponsor's exemption. ... The top 50 in the world after this week are exempt to the British Open if not already eligible.
Next week: Memorial Tournament.
___
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
SENIOR PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
Site: Benton Harbor, Mich.
Course: The Golf Club at Harbor Shores. Yardage: 6,852. Par: 71.
Purse: $3 million. Winner's share: $540,000.
Television: Thursday-Friday, 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-4 p.m. (NBC Sports); Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (NBC Sports).
Defending champion: Bernhard Langer.
Last week: Miguel Angel Jimenez won the Regions Tradition.
Charles Scwab Cup leader: Bernhard Langer.
Notes: Langer will not be defending his title because his son his graduating from high school. ... Steve Stricker, a runner-up at the first senior major of the year at the Regions Tradition last week, is skipping the Senior PGA Championship to play at Colonial. That means the Senior PGA will be missing the leading two players on the money list. ... This is the fourth time the Senior PGA is held at Benton Shores. The previous three winners on the course were Roger Chapman (2012), Colin Montgomerie (2014) and Rocco Mediate (2016). ... The oldest of the senior majors, this dates to 1937 and was held at Augusta National the first two years. The winners were Jock Hutchison (1937) and Fred McLeon (1938). They became the first honorary starters at the Masters in 1963. ... The winner gets a spot in the PGA Championship at Bellerive in August.
Next tournament: Principal Charity Classic on June 8-10.
___
EUROPEAN TOUR
BMW PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
Site: Virginia Water, England.
Course: Wentworth Club (West Course). Yardage: 7,284. Par: 72.
Purse: $7 million. Winner's share: $1,166,667.
Television: Thursday-Friday, 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).
Defending champion: Alex Noren.
Last week: Adrian Otaegui won the Belgian Knockout.
Race to Dubai leader: Patrick Reed.
Notes: This is the first of eight tournaments that are part of the Rolex Series and offer at least $7 million in prize money. ... Rory McIlroy and Paul Casey are the only players from the top 10 in the world. Jon Rahm and Justin Rose are playing at Colonial on the PGA Tour. Also playing Colonial is Shubhankar Sharma of India, who is No. 2 in the Race to Dubai. ... The top 50 in the world after this week are exempt into the British Open if they are not already eligible. ... The field features four players who have been No. 1 in the world — McIlroy, Ernie Els, Lee Westwood and Martin Kaymer. McIlroy is the only one from that group to have been No. 1 since June 2011. ... Starting with the BMW PGA Championship, points will be multiplied by 1.5 (ranking points and earnings) through the Made in Denmark tournament that ends Sept. 2. ... Casey, who won in 2009, returns to Wentworth for the first time in five years. ... The tournament dates to 1972. Tony Jacklin won the inaugural championship. The only American winner was Arnold Palmer in 1975.
Next week: Italian Open.
___
LPGA TOUR
LPGA VOLVIK CHAMPIONSHIP
Site: Ann Arbor, Mich.
Course: Travis Pointe CC. Yardage: 6,734. Par: 72.
Purse: $1.3 million. Winner's share: $195,000.
Television: Thursday-Friday, 7-9 p.m. (Golf Channel-Tape Delay); Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).
Defending champion: Shanshan Feng.
Last week: Ariya Jutanugarn won the Kingsmill Championship.
Race to CME Globe leader: Ariya Jutanugarn.
Notes: Jutanugarn is the only player who started and made the cut in all 12 events on the LPGA Tour schedule this year. Henderson is taking this week off. Jutanugarn is in the field at the Volvik Championship. ... Inbee Park went home to South Korea and won the Doosnam Match Play Championship on the Korean LPGA Tour last week. ... Jutanugarn and Brooke Henderson are the only two players to have won on the LPGA Tour in each of the last three seasons. ... Through 12 events this year, the LPGA Tour does not have a multiple winner. It's the second straight year the LPGA has gone this deep into the season with different winners each week. ... The tournament is in its third year. It is the first of two LPGA events in Michigan in a span of four weeks. The U.S. Women's Open, the second major of the LPGA Tour, is next week at Shoal Creek in Alabama.
Next week: U.S. Women's Open.
___
WEBCOM TOUR
NASHVILLE GOLF OPEN
Site: Nashville, Tenn.
Course: Nashville Golf & Athletic Club. Yardage: 7,563. Par: 72.
Purse: $550,000. Winner's share: $99,000.
Television: None.
Defending champion: Lanto Griffin.
Last week: Michael Arnaud won the BMW Charity Pro-Am.
Money leader: Sungjae Im.
Next week: Rex Hospital Open.
___
OTHER TOURS
MEN
Japan Golf Tour: Mizuno Open, The Royal GC, Ibaraki, Japan. Defending champion: Chan Kim. Online: www.jgto.org
Challenge Tour: D+D Real Czech Challenge, Kuneticka Hora Golf & Spa, Dritec, Czech Republic. Defending champion: Julian Suri. Online: www.europeantour.com/challengetour
Korean PGA: Genesis Championship, Jack Nicklaus GC Korea, Incheon, South Korea. Defending champion: Seung Hyuk Kim. Online: www.eng.kgt.co.kr
WOMEN
NCAA: NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championship, Karsten Creek GC, Stillwater, Okla. Defending champion: Arizona State. Online: www.ncaa.com
Symetra Tour: Valley Forge Invitational, Raven's Claw GC, Pottstown, Penn. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: www.symetratour.com
Korea LPGA: E1 Charity Open, South Springs GC, Incheon, South Korea. Defending champion: Ji-Hyun Lee. Online: www.klpga.co.kr
Japan LPGA: Resort Trust Ladies Tournament, Kansai Golf Club, Hyogo, Japan. Defending champion: Soo-yun Kang. Online: www.lpga.or.jp
