Lovren ends turbulent season with the job of marking Ronaldo

FILE - In a Saturday, March 10, 2018 file photo, Liverpool's Dejan Lovren, left, and Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford in Manchester, England. That Lovren will finish the season as the man entrusted with marking Cristiano Ronaldo in the Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday is testament to own determination and the continued faith shown in him by Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp. Rui Vieira, File AP Photo