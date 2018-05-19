Weary king: LeBron says he loses sleep after playoff losses

FILE - In this Tuesday, May 15, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James sits on the scorer's table during a timeout in the first half in Game 2 of the team's NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics in Boston. James has twice come back from a 2-0 deficit in the NBA playoffs. He’s going to need to do it three times to make the NBA Finals for the eighth straight year, down 2-0 to the Celtics. Charles Krupa, File AP Photo