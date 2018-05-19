Mario Balotelli included in Mancini's first Italy squad

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016 filer, Nice's forward Mario Balotelli controls the ball during the Europa League group I soccer match between OGC Nice and FC Salzburg, in Nice stadium, southeastern France. Mario Balotelli could make his first appearance for Italy in nearly four years after being named in a 30-man squad by new coach Roberto Mancini. Balotelli last played for Italy in the 2014 World Cup. He was called up by Antonio Conte in November of that year but was forced to withdraw from the squad with injury. Claude Paris, File AP Photo