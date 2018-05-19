Johnny Manziel signs with CFL in path back to football

FILE - In this March 27, 2018 file photo, former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel throws during drills at his alma mater during Texas A&M's football Pro Day in College Station, Texas. Manziel is heading to the Canadian Football League, the latest move for the Heisman Trophy winner whose NFL career was a bust with the Cleveland Browns. The quarterback said on Twitter on Saturday, May 19, he signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Michael Wyke, File AP Photo