WORLD CUP: Captain's strike caps glorious Brazil in 1970

FILE - In this June 21, 1970 file photo, Brazil's captain Carlos Alberto scores his team's fourth goal against Italy in the World Cup Final, at the Aztec Stadium, in Mexico City. The goal culminated a thrilling move by Brazil, which won the World Cup for the third time after beating Italy 4-1 victory. The 21st World Cup begins on Thursday, June 14, 2018, when host Russia takes on Saudi Arabia. (AP Photo, file)