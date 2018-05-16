WORLD CUP: With war looming, Italy dons black in 1938

FILE - In this June 19, 1938 file photo, the Italian soccer team perform the fascist salute in Colombes Stadium, Paris, before the start of the World Cup soccer final match against Hungary. Earlier in the tournament that was taking place amid the drumbeat of war, the team caused consternation by wearing black shirts in a match. The 21st World Cup begins on Thursday, June 14, 2018, when host Russia takes on Saudi Arabia. File AP Photo