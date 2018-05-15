Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder A.J. Pollock lands awkwardly as he dives for a line drive hit by Milwaukee Brewers' Tyler Saladino, who ended up with an inside-the-park home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 14, 2018, in Phoenix. The Brewers defeated the Diamondbacks 7-2.
Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder A.J. Pollock lands awkwardly as he dives for a line drive hit by Milwaukee Brewers' Tyler Saladino, who ended up with an inside-the-park home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 14, 2018, in Phoenix. The Brewers defeated the Diamondbacks 7-2. Ross D. Franklin AP Photo
Arizona's AJ Pollock out 4-8 weeks with broken thumb

By BOB BAUM AP Sports Writer

May 15, 2018 05:54 PM

PHOENIX

Arizona center fielder A.J. Pollock has a broken left thumb and is expected to be sidelined for four-to-eight weeks.

Pollock was injured diving unsuccessfully for Tyler Saladino's line drive that turned in to an inside-the-park home run in the ninth inning of Monday's 7-2 loss to Milwaukee.

Manager Torey Lovullo says Pollock has an avulsion fracture, which occurs where a tendon or ligament attaches to the bone.

The 30-year-old Pollock is batting .293 with 11 home runs and is second in the National League with 33 RBIs. He was an All-Star in 2015 but has not played more than 112 games in a season since because of injuries.

Arizona began the night with a major league-low .223 batting average and a six-game losing streak.

