Danielle Kang enjoying 'freedom' after winning Women's PGA

KPMG Women's PGA defending champion Danielle Kang hits golf balls at River Point Park in Chicago onto a huge floating green on the Chicago River with former Chicago Bulls player Toni Kukoc (not seen) on Monday, May 14, 2018. The event was to promote the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Kemper Lakes in Kildeer which runs from June 26 to July 1. Chicago Tribune via AP Jose M. Osorio