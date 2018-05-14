West Virginia signs recruit Emmitt Matthews Jr.

West Virginia has signed recruit Emmitt Matthews Jr.
Coach Bob Huggins announced Matthews' signing Monday.
The 6-foot-7 forward averaged more than 22 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots per game last season at Woodrow Wilson High in Tacoma, Washington.
Matthews joins five others in West Virginia's 2018-19 recruiting class. The others are Derek Culver of Boardman, Ohio; Andrew Gordon of Clearwater, Florida; Jordan McCabe of Kaukauna, Wisconsin; Trey Doomes of Acworth, Georgia; and Jermaine Haley of Vancouver, British Columbia.
