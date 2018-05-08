A record 4 Ivy Leaguers trying to make WNBA teams

In this March 11, 2018 photo, Princeton's Leslie Robinson reacts as she cuts her piece of the net after an NCAA college basketball championship game in the Ivy League Tournament against Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Robinson joined an exclusive club when she was drafted by the New York Liberty last month. The former Princeton star is just the third player with Ivy League experience to be taken in the WNBA draft, joining Allison Feaster and Temi Fagbenle. While Robinson's a longshot to make the Liberty, she's happy to have the opportunity. Chris Szagola AP Photo