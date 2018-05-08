Big Bartolo still have fun, getting batters out for Rangers

FILE - In this April 15, 2018 file photo Texas Rangers, center, starting pitcher Bartolo Colon is congratulated by team mates Adrian Beltre, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Ronald Guzman as he leaves the mound to be relieved by Alex Claudio during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Houston. No current player in the majors is older than Colon, who turns 45 on May 24, 2018. And no active pitcher has as many as his 241 career wins or 533 starts, the firsts of both which came for Cleveland in 1997. Michael Wyke AP Photo