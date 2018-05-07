Sporting KC boss Vermes signs extension through 2023 season

FILE - In this March 24, 2018, file photo, Sporting Kansas City's Peter Vermes acknowledges fans as he takes the pitch to lead his team against the Colorado Rapids in an MLS soccer match in Commerce City, Colo. Sporting Kansas City manager and technical director Peter Vermes has signed a contract extension that could keep him with the Major League Soccer club through the 2023 season. Sporting KC announced the deal in a statement Monday, May 7, 2018.

