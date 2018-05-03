Ivy Leaguers measure up for NFL personnel folks

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2015, file photo, Penn's Justin Watson gets his facemask pulled by Villanova's Malik Reaves during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Philadelphia. Work in such subjects as nuclear physics, applied and computational mathematics, or geological engineering help Ivy Leaguers stand out in the real world. For NFL personnel people, such a resume is impressive _ yet means a lot less than how fast a player ran the 40, how many squats he can do, or his injury history. Penn's Justin Watson was selected in the fifth round of the NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, File Yong Kim