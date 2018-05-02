Bruins, Flames going to China as NHL continues outreach

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles Kings' Jonny Brodzinski, second from right, and the Vancouver Canucks' Derek Dorsett battle for control of the puck during the second period of their NHL China exhibition game at the Cadillac Arena in Beijing. The NHL is going back to China for two exhibition games this fall between the Boston Bruins and Calgary Flames. The league announced Wednesday, May 2, 2018, the Bruins and Flames will face off Sept. 15 in Shenzhen in southeast China and then again Sept. 19 in Beijing. Mark Schiefelbein, File AP Photo