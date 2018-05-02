Warnock leads Cardiff's bid for return to Premier League

FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 6, 2014 file photo, Crystal Palace manager Neil Warnock holds his head during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at White Hart Lane stadium in London. Cardiff and Fulham are fighting for the one remaining automatic promotion spot to the Premier League heading into the final day of the second-tier League Championship. Both teams are looking for a return to England’s lucrative top division for the first time since 2014. Cardiff is one point ahead in second place and the favorite for promotion after being revitalized by charismatic manager Neil Warnock since e took charge in October 2016. Warnock would add passion and color to the Premier League. Kirsty Wigglesworth, File AP Photo