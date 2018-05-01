World champion Nathan Chen to attend Yale, train nearby

Nathan Chen is a world champion, Olympic medalist and, soon, an Ivy Leaguer.
The two-time U.S. figure skating champ who helped the Americans to a team bronze medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics, then won worlds a month later, is headed to Yale. He was accepted by the New Haven, Connecticut university and finished his paperwork to become a Bulldog.
Chen plans to train in Connecticut while attending school as he continues pursuing his skating career. Chen, 18, has become the king of the quads, landing six in his Olympic free skate.
Asked about a major Tuesday night at the Figure Skating in Harlem gala, Chen mentioned statistics, though he also has an interest in medicine.
He even joked about competing in the NCAA championships, a lower-level event in the sport: "I guess I'll be eligible for them."
Comments