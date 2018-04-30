Commercial dispute showcases Salah's star power in Egypt

FILE - In this April 10, 2018, file photo, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores his side's first goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match against Manchester City in Manchester, England. Premier League leading scorer Salah said Sunday, April 29, 2018, he is insulted over the unauthorized use of his image and blames the Egyptian Football Association in a dispute that comes less than two months before the World Cup in Russia. Rui Vieira, File AP Photo