Orlando City beats Colorado 2-1 for 5th straight win

The Associated Press

April 29, 2018 05:52 PM

COMMERCE CITY, Colo.

Yoshimar Yotun scored on a penalty kick and Cristian Higuita added his first goal since 2016 to help Orlando City beat the Colorado Rapids 2-1 on Sunday for its franchise-record tying fifth consecutive win.

Yotun converted from the spot in the 77th minute to give Orlando City a 2-1 lead after he drew a foul conceded by Dillon Serna in the penalty area.

Cristian Higuita tied it for Orlando City (4-2-1) in the 52nd minute.

Dominique Badji opened the scoring for Colorado (2-2-2) in the 26th minute.

NYCFC 3, FC DALLAS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — David Villa scored two goals to help New York City FC beat FC Dallas.

Villa converted from the spot to give NYCFC (6-1-2) a 2-1 lead in the 36th minute after Reto Ziegler was called — after video review — for a hand ball in the area.

Jesus Medina also scored for New York City. Santiago Mosquera scored for FC Dallas (3-1-3).

