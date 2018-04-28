San Jose Sharks' Logan Couture
San Jose Sharks' Logan Couture 39) celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second overtime of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Las Vegas. Sharks' Brent Burns
San Jose Sharks' Logan Couture 39) celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second overtime of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Las Vegas. Sharks' Brent Burns

Sports

Couture's goal in 2OT lifts Sharks past Vegas in Game 2

By W.G. RAMIREZ Associated Press

April 28, 2018 09:37 PM

LAS VEGAS

Logan Couture's second goal of the game, on the power play at 5:13 of the second overtime, lifted the San Jose Sharks to a 4-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night, tying their Western Conference semifinal series at one game apiece.

Moments after Vegas' Jon Merrill was called for hooking, Couture found the back of the net, as the Sharks stole home-ice advantage from Vegas.

The Golden Knights, who lost for the first time in six playoff games, thought they won in the first overtime when Jonathan Marchessault's backhand sailed past Jones with 3:02 left, but officials ruled there was goaltender interference when Marchessault ran into Jones' blocker and spun him around before his shot.

Brent Burns also scored two goals and Martin Jones stopped 26 shots for San Jose, which was playing without suspended forward Evander Kane.

William Karlsson scored twice, while Nate Schmidt got his first of the postseason to tie the score at 3-3 with 6 1/2 minutes left in the third period. Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 43 saves.

Game 3 is Monday night at San Jose.

  Comments  