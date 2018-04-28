South Dakota State's Daum to return for senior season

South Dakota State standout Mike Daum says he will return to the Jackrabbit basketball program for his senior season.
Daum earlier this month had declared for the 2018 NBA draft without hiring an agent. He says in a release that he decided to return after exploring his professional options and talking with his family and SDSU coach T.J. Otzelberger.
The 6-foot-9 Daum, from Kimball, Nebraska, is a two-time honorable mention pick for the Associated Press All-America team and two-time Summit League Player of the Year. He led the Jackrabbits to their third-straight NCAA tournament appearance this season. He averaged 23.9 points and 10.3 rebounds a game.
Daum was one of three players nationally to average more than 20 points and 10 rebounds per contest.
