Tight end Antonio Gates will not return to LA Chargers

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles Chargers tight end Antonio Gates, left, pushes aside Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis during the first half of an NFL football game in Carson, Calif. Gates will not return for a 16th season with the Chargers, a person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday, April 27, 2018, because the Chargers have not publicly announced their plans for Gates. Mark J. Terrill, File AP Photo