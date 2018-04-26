After a pair 1st-round swaps, Ravens take TE Hurst at No. 25

The Baltimore Ravens' unyielding effort to acquire potential targets for quarterback Joe Flacco extended into the NFL draft, when general manager Ozzie Newsome snagged South Carolina wide receiver Hayden Hurst after twice trading back in the first round.
Hurst, a 6-foot-5, 250-pounder, was taken with the 25th overall pick Thursday night. He caught 44 passes for 559 yards and two scores for the Gamecocks this season.
Hurst is a potential replacement for Benjamin Watson, who led the Ravens with 61 catches in 2017 before leaving as a free agent.
In his final draft with the Ravens, Newsome was content to move back in the opening round in order to enhance the team's selection list on Friday and Saturday.
Newsome's first swap was with Buffalo, when he traded picks No. 16 and 154 overall (a fifth-rounder) to the Bills for their 22nd overall pick and No. 65 — the first pick of the third round.
Newsome then gave up the 22nd pick and a sixth-rounder to Tennessee for the 25th overall pick and a fourth-round selection.
In the weeks leading up to the draft, Newsome focused on improving a passing attack that last year ranked 29th in the NFL. He signed three free agent receivers — Michael Crabtree, John Brown and Willie Snead — and added free agent quarterback Robert Griffin III.
Newsome also offered free agent Dez Bryant a multi-year contract, but the former Dallas Cowboys star rejected the bid.
There was speculation that the Ravens would draft Notre Dame offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey, a former teammate of Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley. That possibility dissolved when the San Francisco 49ers snagged McGlinchey at No. 9.
Baltimore is the market for a right tackle after deciding against retaining Austin Howard, who started all 16 games at the position last year.
Newsome's contract expires after this season. He has been in charge of every Baltimore draft since the team moved from Cleveland before the 1996 season.
His goal this year is to snag enough talent in the draft to help the Ravens end a three-year playoff drought. Baltimore went 9-7 last season, losing the finale to Cincinnati 31-27 when a victory would have given the Ravens a wild-card berth.
