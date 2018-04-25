Cleveland Indians' Andrew Miller reacts after having thrown only two pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning in a baseball game Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in Cleveland. Miller had to leave the game.
Cleveland Indians' Andrew Miller reacts after having thrown only two pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning in a baseball game Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in Cleveland. Miller had to leave the game. Ron Schwane AP Photo
Cleveland Indians' Andrew Miller reacts after having thrown only two pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning in a baseball game Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in Cleveland. Miller had to leave the game. Ron Schwane AP Photo

Sports

Indians' Andrew Miller leaves game with tight left hamstring

The Associated Press

April 25, 2018 06:38 PM

CLEVELAND

Indians relief ace Andrew Miller has left a game against the Chicago Cubs with left hamstring tightness.

Miller relieved Trevor Bauer with Cleveland leading 3-1 in the seventh inning Wednesday night. The left-hander fell behind 2-0 to Anthony Rizzo then grabbed his left leg and walked around the mound.

Indians manager Terry Francona and a team trainer went to the mound before Miller walked to the dugout. The team announced the diagnosis during the eighth inning.

Miller hasn't allowed a run in 10 innings this year.

  Comments  