Hundreds of South African soccer fans riot violently at game

A fire burns in the stands at the Moses Mabhida stedium in Durban, South Africa, Saturday, April 21, 2018, after violence broke out at a soccer game when hundreds of fans ripped up parts of the stadium, invaded the pitch, and assaulted at least one security guard. The incident occurred after the Kaizer Chiefs lost 2-0 to Free State Stars in the semifinals of the Nedbank Cup competition. Bongani Mbatha - African News Agency AP Photo