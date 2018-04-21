AP source: Gleyber Torres to be called up by Yankees

FILE - In this March 6, 2018, file photo, New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres bats against the Detroit Tigers in a spring baseball exhibition game in Lakeland, Fla. Top prospect Torres is being called up to the Yankees, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The 21-year-old infielder will join the Yankees before Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays, the person said Saturday, April 21, 2018, speaking on condition of anonymity because the decision had not been announced. John Raoux, File AP Photo